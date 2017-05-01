Firewise Community Volunteer Event Hosted by Jersey Fire Department

Saturday, May 6 is USA and Arkansas Forestry Commission's Wildland Preparedness Day. With the community of Jersey and the Jersey Rural Fire Department recently being certified as a Firewise Community, they will host their first Firewise Community Event on May 6 at 9:00 AM in Moro Bay State Park. Firewise Volunteers of all ages and walks of life are invited to help make the park safer from Wildfire.
One of the core principles of Firewise is the decreasing of the chances of wildfire in the urban interface (where homes/properties intersect with wildland)s. The mitigation (the removal of ) natural fuels such as pine straw, leaves and etc. from near structures and property can vastly reduce the number of wildfires in the urban interface which includes most of Arkansas.
The Event will begin at 9:00 AM with a hot dog lunch followed by a drawing for Walmart Gift Cards and discussion and input from the volunteers as to possible future Firewise Events. So bring a favorite gardening tool and join the fun. For additional information: Sheila Loomis at 870-466-7380 or sloomis@wildblue.net.
