Frazers's Granddaughter and Daughter-in-Law Escort Hillary Clinton as She Prepares to Speak

|Left to Right: Hillary Clinton, Wellesley President Mrs. Johnson, Corinne Frazer, and Madeline Frazer
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the commencement speaker at the 2017 graduation exercises at her alma mater Wellesley College in Boston, Massachusetts. Pictured above are Mrs. Clinton, President of the college, Mrs. Johnson, along with Madeline Frazer, the granddaughter of John and Maribeth Frazer and their daughter-in-law, Corinne Frazer. Corinne is employed by Wellesley where she is Director Summer Term and Special Projects Wellesley's Strategic Growth Initiatives. Madeline was home from The Ohio State University for the summer and was attending the graduation ceremony.
