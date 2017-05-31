Friends of the Warren Branch Library Receives $2950 Grant from the Dollar General Literacy

Foundation to Support SUMMER Literacy
Warren, AR – May 11, 2017 – This week, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded The Friends of the Warren Branch Library a $2,950 grant to support summer literacy. This local grant award is part of more than $7.5 million in grants awarded to nearly 900 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.
“Warren Branch Library is so very excited and blessed to receive this grant for our summer reading program, “Build a Better World”, through the Friends of the Warren Branch Library. As our library runs on a very limited operating budget, this grant will be used to cover the costs of books, crafts, learning materials, reading charts, and reading incentives to further improve literary skills over the summer months. The summer reading program is a free 6 week long program that will begin on June 8 with our closing program/awards day on July 14,” states Sandy Doss, Branch Manager.
Our theme this year is “Build a Better World”, which will include programs, such as, Craig O’Neill, Architecture activities, Nelson Cabinet Shop, Police Patrol Car, Soldier Day, Cowboy Mitchell, Judge Klay McKinney, Recycling, Smokey Bear, & Ronald McDonald. Participants will be learning how to build a better world through the Random Acts of Kindness Challenge, Reading Chart Challenges, and the Food/Toiletry Drives that will benefit families and help create a better community.
“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $135 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 8.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
The Friends of the Warren Branch Library are a group of library supporters, dedicated to assisting the Warren Branch Library with its every need, to improve basic library services on a daily basis, and also secure additional funding for library literacy programs through fundraising and grant writing.
