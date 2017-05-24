Fundraiser For Sumpter Rural Fire Department

The Sumpter Rural Fire Department will be selling catfish plates " to go " June 3rd from 4:30 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. at the Sumpter Fire Department. The money raised will go towards the benefit of the fire department. The Menu will include, catfish, hushpuppies, beans, slaw, fries, pickles and dessert. The cost is $10.00 per plate.
Everyone is invited to purchase a plate of catfish and help the Sumpter Rural Fire Department.
