News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Gospel Jubilee to Feature Haley Creek Boys June 4
The Ministerial Alliance will sponsor a gospel jubilee featuring the Haley Creek Boys on the Town Square June 4th at 6:00 p.m. you are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs while some bleacher seats will also be available.
at
7:52 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment