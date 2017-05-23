Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Gospel Jubilee to Feature Haley Creek Boys June 4

The Ministerial Alliance will sponsor a gospel jubilee featuring the Haley Creek Boys on the Town Square June 4th at 6:00 p.m.  you are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs while some bleacher seats will also be available.
