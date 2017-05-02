Ground Breaking For Community Garden

A nice crowd of community leaders, staff and clients of the Human Development Center gathered Monday afternoon, May 1st to break ground for the community garden to be implemented on the western grounds of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center. Superintendent Mark Wargo welcomed everyone and described the project that is to be put in place. It will consist of a series of gardens to be work by the clients of the Center along with volunteers from the community. Everyone is invited to participate and take part.
Plans call for future hot houses in addition to the gardens and a farmers market. Any inidviual or business that wishes to contribute and take part should contact Dana Harvey at the Human Development Center. Help with monetary contributions, materials and labor are all appreciated.
The clients are excited to participate and the staff is thankful for community support. Warren Mayor Bryan Martin is working with the center to provide access to water for the garden project.
