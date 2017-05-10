News
.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Health Fair Evaluation Meeting to be Held
The joint Bradley County Health Fair Evaluation/Hot wash Planning Meeting and Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition Meeting on will be held May 16th from 12-1pm at the BCMC Brunson Complex Conference Room.
