Hermitage Announces Kindergarten Registration

It’s time to register for kindergarten! The Hermitage School District will hold kindergarten registration on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. until 7:00 pm. Registration will be held in the Hermitage Elementary School counselor’s office. Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, and a recent health exam. If you do not have these items at the time of registration, you may still register your child, but he/she will not be officially enrolled until the documents have been submitted.
Children must enter kindergarten in an Arkansas public school if they will attain the age of five (5) on or before August 1, 2017.
For further questions, please contact Rosalynda Ellis, Counselor, at (870) 463-2700 or rosalynda.ellis@hermitageschools.org.
Children must enter kindergarten in an Arkansas public school if they will attain the age of five (5) on or before August 1, 2017.
For further questions, please contact Rosalynda Ellis, Counselor, at (870) 463-2700 or rosalynda.ellis@hermitageschools.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment