Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Hermitage High School Releases Information About 2017 Commencement

Conner Wilkerson
Hermitage High School announces its commencement exercises for May 19, 2017, at 7:00 pm at Hermit Field.  In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be in the Hermitage Community Center.  Rev. Dwayne Inzer will be the guest speaker.

Leading the class with Highest Honors is Connor Wilkerson, son of David and Gena Wilkerson and with High Honors is Carlos Navarro, son of Araceli Navarro.  Connor will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello majoring in Forestry.  Carlos will attend UAM College of Technology at Crossett majoring in Culinary Arts.


Graduates are Juan Aranda, Ethan Boykin, Cheyenne Burch, Delfino       Castillo, III, Maria Castillo, Alexis Davis, Nicole Dawson, Francisco
Carlos Navarro
Gonzalez, Janette Gonzalez, Thomas Hoskins, Austin Howsen, Breania Isidro, Cole Maxwell, Brandon Oelsen, and Tayzha Tate.
at 10:50 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)