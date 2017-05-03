Hermitage High School Releases Information About 2017 Commencement

|Conner Wilkerson
Leading the class with Highest Honors is Connor Wilkerson, son of David and Gena Wilkerson and with High Honors is Carlos Navarro, son of Araceli Navarro. Connor will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello majoring in Forestry. Carlos will attend UAM College of Technology at Crossett majoring in Culinary Arts.
Graduates are Juan Aranda, Ethan Boykin, Cheyenne Burch, Delfino Castillo, III, Maria Castillo, Alexis Davis, Nicole Dawson, Francisco
|Carlos Navarro
