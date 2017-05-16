Hermitage Lowers Water/Sewer Rates

According to the unofficial minutes of the Hermitage City Council meeting conducted on May 15th, the council revised ordinance #111 and lowered water and sewer rates. No information is yet available to SRC as to the percentage or type of reduction. When available, additional information will be provided.
A number of departmental and financial reports were made to the council. The Hermitage police reported that 10 citations were issued in April.
There was discussion concerning the need to redo the floor of the community center. Estimates will be gathered.
