Jury Finds Courtney Temple Guilty

A Bradley County Circuit Court Jury has found Courtney Temple guilty of manslaughter in the death of Blake Harris. Harris was killed in May of 2016. The trial was held last week in Bradley County.
Temple was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The case was tried over a three day period.
The office of Prosecutor Thomas Dean prosecuted the case. The Warren Police Department was the lead investigative agency.
