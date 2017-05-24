Lions Club Prepares for Gospel Jamboree

The Warren Lions Club meet Wednesday, May 24th at Simple Simon's Pizza for the Club's monthly business meeting. In addition to discussing plans for the Pink Tomato Festival Gospel Jamboree to be held June 7th, the members were updated on eye screenings that have been sponsored by the club. The vast majority of screenings have been conducted in the public schools and preschool programs throughout Bradley County.
According to information provided during the meeting, since late 2016 and to date 2017, the lions club has conducted 169 individual screenings and have determined that 26 of those screened need to have a professional eye exam. Parents and guardians were notified in each case.
Treating and promoting good vision is a priority of the Lions International organization. Warren Lions work to further that priority within our community and support other community projects.
