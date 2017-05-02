Logan Adams Awarded Several Scholarships at UAM

The University Scholarship is $9000 per year divided equally over two semesters that covers tuition and fees and is awarded for a maximum of eight semesters, excluding summer terms.
Logan is the son of Jeff and Leslie Adams. His high school activities include being a member of the Warren High School Marching Band, Concert Band, and Jazz Band, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Skills USA, Quiz Bowl, Beta Club, and National Honor Society. He also plays jeyboard/piano at Calvary Baptist Church and Chapel Hill Baptist Church.
In addition, Logan has been offered financial assistance in the form of a Band Grant-in Aid Scholarship in the amount of $2000. He will also receive a Special Achievement Scholarship in the amount of $250 and a Jazz Band Scholarship in the amount of $250. Logan will participate in the marching band, jazz band, and concert band at UAM. These awards are renewable each semester.
