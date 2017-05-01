Martin Family Chronicled at Genealogy Meeting

The story began in 1776 in Wexford, Ireland with an immigrant named Thomas Martin. He arrived in America in 1752 and ended up in York County, South Carolina. The documentation traced the family to Bradley County through the family of Joseph Grandison Martin. Names mentioned were William Warren Martin and Gill Martin, who died in 1956. Gill martin had a son named Quinton Lorance Martin who was killed in action in Rome, Italy in 1944. Quinton was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He was the father of Pat Nicholson, wife of Warren native, the late Dale Nicholson, longtime General Manager of KATV Channel 7.
Other family members were covered in the information provided. A good crowd was on hand to enjoy the program.
