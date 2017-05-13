May 8th Hermitage School Board Meeting

Members of the Hermitage School Board meet in regular session on May 8, 2017 in the District Board Room. Present were Board President Russell Richard and members Kevin Reep, Gary Vines, Harold Hampton, David Wilkerson and Mary Hamilton. Also present were Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker and Devin McDiarmid, SIS.
The minutes and financial reports were approved and Devin McDiarmid gave the SIS report. Dr. Tucker then gave a superintendent's report. The following actions were then approved by the board:
*Accreditation report approved
*Approved child nutrition rate of $2.85 for lunch for students
*Approved to request bids for annual items
*Approved school choice applications
*Approved paperwork for sale of the Parent Center
*Approved contract disclosure resolution for summer work by a student who has a parent on the
school board. The School Board member did not vote.
After an executive session the following personnel matters were acted upon:
*Hired Debbie Woodard as an elementary teacher and Gwen Huitt as G/T Coordinator.
*Accepted resignation of Erandi Acuchi Alendar as para-professional and to pay her by a time
sheet for future work done for the district.
The minutes and financial reports were approved and Devin McDiarmid gave the SIS report. Dr. Tucker then gave a superintendent's report. The following actions were then approved by the board:
*Accreditation report approved
*Approved child nutrition rate of $2.85 for lunch for students
*Approved to request bids for annual items
*Approved school choice applications
*Approved paperwork for sale of the Parent Center
*Approved contract disclosure resolution for summer work by a student who has a parent on the
school board. The School Board member did not vote.
After an executive session the following personnel matters were acted upon:
*Hired Debbie Woodard as an elementary teacher and Gwen Huitt as G/T Coordinator.
*Accepted resignation of Erandi Acuchi Alendar as para-professional and to pay her by a time
sheet for future work done for the district.
No comments:
Post a Comment