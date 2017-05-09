New State Police Facility Coming to Warren

According to State Police Captain Charles Hubbard, Troop F, headquartered in Warren, will be the recipient of a new 11,000 square foot headquarters building. The new structure will be built on the existing headquarter's site, just south of the present building. The current headquarters will be torn down once the new facility is completed. The shooting range will be eliminated entirely.
Construction should begin in June of this year.
Captain Hubbard indicated that the project had been in the planning stage for a long time and that bond funds will be used to construct five new State Police Headquarters. He went on to say that in addition to the highway patrol division, the CID and Crimes Against Children and Families divisions will also be housed in the new headquarters. Presently the CID and Crimes Against Children and Families units are in Pine Bluff.
The State Police Headquarters in Warren is named after former State Representative, the late Carroll Hollingsworth, a former Speaker of the Arkansas House many years ago. The building in Warren is the only State Police facility designated by state law to be located in a specific town.
