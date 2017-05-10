Pink Tomato 5K Run/Walk

Details on the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by Emrich & Scroggins LLP, were announced this week. Race day will be June 10, 2017.
The 5K Walk and 5K Run will start on Cedar Street, west of First State Bank at 7:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 6:15 a.m. Registration fee is $25.00 per person through June 9th and $30.00 per person on Race day. Each runner will receive t-shirt while supplies last so sign up early!
Awards will be given for overall male and female Walk winners and for overall male and female Run winner. Medals (1st, 2nd, 3rd) will be given for winning Walkers and Runners in the following age groups: (0-12), (13-19), (20-29), (30-39), (40-49), (50-59) and (60+). All children 12 and under will receive a medal for finishing the race.
There will be a prize for a runner/walker drawn at mile 1 and also one for a runner/walker at mile 2 to be announced at the award ceremony. Also, there will be food and drinks along with music at the finish line!! So come out and join the fun and sign your little one up also (the course is very well marked and safe for all ages).
Entry forms may be picked up at the Union Bank, Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms For more information you may call Randy (chairman) at 226-2035 or the Bradley County Chamber at 870-226-5225.
