Reminder From Warren Police

The Warren Police Department wishes to remind everyone who will be attending the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival that ATVs will not be allowed to be used in the downtown area unless being used by authorities or officials of the Tomato Festival. The general public may not ride around on an ATV on the streets, sidewalks or private property being utilized for the festival.
Festival goers are also reminded that animals, including dogs may not be brought up town, even on a leash, during the festival activities. The only exception is for sanctioned pet shows or legal service dogs.
If you have any question please call the Warren Police Department or the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.
