Safe Talk Training to be Held June 2

The Bradley County Hometown Health is hosting a “safe Talk” training on 6-2-17. If you have any from your Work Site or Community Organization or Church that can attend then just let Alicia Outlaw.
WHEN: June 2, 2017 1-4 pm
WHERE: BCMC Brunson Complex Conference Room at 204 North Bragg Street, Warren, AR
To register or inquire: Please RSVP so your seat and your materials will be waiting on you!!!
Contact: Alicia Outlaw RN: Office: 870-226-8440 or Cell: 870-820-5352.
Help someone when they need it most.This is a free training! Anyone can experience thoughts of suicide. By connecting friends, family members, colleagues, and students with helping resources. This is a dynamic training that incorporates presentations and audiovisuals. It invites participants to become more alert to the possibility of suicide and how to prevent it. More than 50,000 people attend safeTALK trainings each year. safeTALK is used in over 20 countries worldwide, and many communities, organizations, and agencies have made it a core training. program. Studies show that safeTALK participants feel more confident asking people about suicide, connecting them with life-saving resources, and keeping them safe until those resources can take over.
WHEN: June 2, 2017 1-4 pm
WHERE: BCMC Brunson Complex Conference Room at 204 North Bragg Street, Warren, AR
To register or inquire: Please RSVP so your seat and your materials will be waiting on you!!!
Contact: Alicia Outlaw RN: Office: 870-226-8440 or Cell: 870-820-5352.
Help someone when they need it most.This is a free training! Anyone can experience thoughts of suicide. By connecting friends, family members, colleagues, and students with helping resources. This is a dynamic training that incorporates presentations and audiovisuals. It invites participants to become more alert to the possibility of suicide and how to prevent it. More than 50,000 people attend safeTALK trainings each year. safeTALK is used in over 20 countries worldwide, and many communities, organizations, and agencies have made it a core training. program. Studies show that safeTALK participants feel more confident asking people about suicide, connecting them with life-saving resources, and keeping them safe until those resources can take over.
No comments:
Post a Comment