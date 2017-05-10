Scholarships Awarded At Hermitage FFA Banquet

Congressman Bruce Westerman and State FFA President Kinsey Watkins were in attendance and spoke during the ceremony.
Several scholarships were awarded to members of the Hermitage FFA. Connor Wilkerson received the Scott Tractor scholarship, which was presented by Michelle Carter. Wilkerson also was presented with the Laigle Creek Conservation District Scholarship by Thomas Frazer and Steve Parnell. Ethan Boykin received the Laigle Creek Conservation District Scholarship as well.
A special memorial presentation was made to the family of Josue Castillo, a former member of the Forestry Team who passed away in May of 2016.
All Photos Courtesy of Kristi Clanton
