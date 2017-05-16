Tuesday, May 16, 2017

School Board Takes Action on Personnel Matters in Called Meeting

The Warren School Board met Monday, May 15 in a special called meeting.  During that meeting, the following personnel matters were approved:
 
Carolyn Hayes was contracted as a parapro for high school for the 2017-18 school year.

The resignation of Ashley Bryant as an instructor at SEACBEC was approved.

The retirement of Joy Holley, a special education instructor at the high school was approved.
