Show & Tell at Genealogy Meeting

The Bradley County Genealogy Society met for their monthly meeting Sunday, may 21st in the conference room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum.  A small crowd was on hand on the rainy afternoon but several members brought some interesting items to look at.

An old toaster, an old telephone, a cigar holder and a scrap book where among the items to enjoy viewing.  Tim Kessler reported on the status of his new novel, due out shortly and his plans for a book signing June 2nd at the Warren Branch Library.

The Genealogy Society normally meets the last Sunday of each month at 2:00 P.M.  The meeting for May was a week early due to Memorial Day.

See more pictures below:



