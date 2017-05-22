Show & Tell at Genealogy Meeting

The Bradley County Genealogy Society met for their monthly meeting Sunday, may 21st in the conference room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum. A small crowd was on hand on the rainy afternoon but several members brought some interesting items to look at.
An old toaster, an old telephone, a cigar holder and a scrap book where among the items to enjoy viewing. Tim Kessler reported on the status of his new novel, due out shortly and his plans for a book signing June 2nd at the Warren Branch Library.
The Genealogy Society normally meets the last Sunday of each month at 2:00 P.M. The meeting for May was a week early due to Memorial Day.
See more pictures below:
