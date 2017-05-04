Stacey Gorman Receives NAMA Award

Stacey Gorman, from Warren, was honored at the “Best of NAMA” national awards ceremony Wednesday, Apr. 26th in Dallas, Texas. Gorman’s advertising work for The Cotton Board received the Grand Champion title, the highest honor of given by the National Agricultural Marketing Association(NAMA). Gorman and The Cotton Board also walked away with two first place awards, a “Best in Show” award and a merit award.
The Best of NAMA awards program honors the best work in agricultural communications. Gorman is the director of communications for the Memphis-based company, The Cotton Board. The Cotton Board works on behalf of U.S. cotton producers and importers by investing in research and promotion to improve the demand for and profitability of cotton.
