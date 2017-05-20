State Championship Soccer Game Live Updates

With 20 minutes left in the first half, neither team, Dardanelle nor Warren has scored.
...................
Dardanelle scored with 17:15 left in the first half. They lead Warren 1-0.
...................
Dardanelle scored again with only 9:52 left in the first half. They lead 2-0.
...................
Warren scored late in first half cutting Dardanelle's lead to 2-1.
...................
Halftime: Dardanelle 2, Warren 1
..................
Second half is underway... Go! Jacks!
..................
With 33 minutes left in second half, Dardanelle scored again bringing the score to 3-1.
..................
Dardanelle leads 4-1. 30 Minutes remaining.
...................
Dardanelle leads 5-1.
..................
21 Minutes left...Dardanelle leads 5-1.
..................
5 minutes remaining. Dardanelle leads 5-1.
..................
Dardanelle scores again, 6-1.
...................
FINAL Dardanelle 6, Warren 1.
...................
Dardanelle scored with 17:15 left in the first half. They lead Warren 1-0.
...................
Dardanelle scored again with only 9:52 left in the first half. They lead 2-0.
...................
Warren scored late in first half cutting Dardanelle's lead to 2-1.
...................
Halftime: Dardanelle 2, Warren 1
..................
Second half is underway... Go! Jacks!
..................
With 33 minutes left in second half, Dardanelle scored again bringing the score to 3-1.
..................
Dardanelle leads 4-1. 30 Minutes remaining.
...................
Dardanelle leads 5-1.
..................
21 Minutes left...Dardanelle leads 5-1.
..................
5 minutes remaining. Dardanelle leads 5-1.
..................
Dardanelle scores again, 6-1.
...................
FINAL Dardanelle 6, Warren 1.
No comments:
Post a Comment