Straight From the Driveway Festival Set for May 13

Come on out and join in the fun!! The 8th annual Straight From The Driveway Festival will be held Saturday May, 13th in Hermitage, Ar. The festival hosts a variety of events including a BBQ cook off ,a car and truck show, a co-ed softball tournament, arts and crafts, and live entertainment by the Cummins prison band & the Pride of Hermitage "BLACK SMOKE" drum line. The Straight from the Driveway festival is a non profit organization that gives back to the school and community yearly. The festival is hosted each year by a group of dedicated community volunteers to help other school, church, community, or county non profit organizations with fundraising efforts. The first year the festivals profits went towards the city of Hermitage Spirit of Christmas program, second year to Hermitage baseball/softball programs, third year to Band/ cheerleaders, fourth year to FFA, fifth year to the Hermitage 21st century after school program, and sixth year to the high school travel club. Last years donation of over $2000 was awarded to the Hermitage JR. high cheerleaders to go towards the purchase of an inflatable run through for football games. Over the years Straight from the Driveway has grow from a celebration of the heritage of the city of Hermitage and Bradley county to a festival with district appeal. There is still time to rent a vendor/ booth space, or sign up for the events. Forms for softball and BBQ must be received NO Later than May, 5th. More information, event sign up forms, or vendor forms can be requested via email at straightfromthedrivewayfestival@yahoo.com, or off the festivals Facebook page. Look for the big U.S.63 sign. We hope to see y'all there!
