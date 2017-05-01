Surveying Instructor Honored By Arkansas Society of Professional Surveyors

Tom Jacobs, instructor of surveying in the School of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, was recently recognized by the Arkansas Society of Professional Surveyors (ASPS) for his service as the organization's president. Jacobs has served as ASPS vice president, pres-dent-elect, president and past-president as well as chairman of the organization's education committee and district director. Jacobs is the Arkansas Forestry Association's representative to the Arkansas Land Surveying Advisory Board. Jacobs is a 1978 UAM graduate and has been a member of the faculty since 2006.
No comments:
Post a Comment