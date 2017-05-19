Friday, May 19, 2017

Trinity's Treasures Open House

Trinity's Treasures a preschool and kindergarten readiness care facility for children, located at 614 N. Martin Street in Warren, is sponsoring an open house and play time Saturday, May 20th from 10;00 A.M. to noon.  There will be food and fun and the public is invited to attend and bring their children. There will be a number of activities for the kids and a chance for parents to see the facility and talk to the director.

For information call 870-466-5111.

It should be a fun few hours, weather permitting.  
