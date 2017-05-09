UAM MBSF To Hold Trivia Night

The UAM MBSF will be holding a trivia night Saturday, May 20 at 6 pm at the UAM MBSF Center in Monticello.
If you think you are smart, then come give this trivia night a try! All proceeds go to teen summer missions. It costs $10 per person. Eight people will be seated per table with limited tables available. There will be bonus points for team costumes. There will also be auction items, concessions, and door prizes. For more information contact Richard Alonzo at 870-688-6230 or email richardaalonzo@gmail.com.
The event is being hosted by Pauline Baptist Church of Monticello.
