Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Union Bank of Warren to Host Free Shred Friday, May 12

Union Bank and Trust of Warren will host a free shred day Friday, May 12, from 1 pm to 4 pm at their Martin Street location.

There will be hot dogs, cokes, and water served that save day from 9 am to 4 pm in celebration of Union Bank’s customers.

