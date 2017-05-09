News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Union Bank of Warren to Host Free Shred Friday, May 12
Union Bank and Trust of Warren will host a free shred day Friday, May 12, from 1 pm to 4 pm at their Martin Street location.
There will be hot dogs, cokes, and water served that save day from 9 am to 4 pm in celebration of Union Bank’s customers.
at
3:30 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment