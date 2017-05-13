Union Bank & Trust: Protecting Citizen's Personal Inforamtion

|Union Bank & Trust employees working hard to help protect citizens on Shred Day.
Disposing of documents and papers that have personal information on them is a task that must be done with care. In the world today, identity theft is a growing crime. Precautions must be taken when discarding information that identity thieves could obtain and use. Union Bank & Trust Co. held its annual "Shred Day" Friday, May 12 where citizens can bring their unwanted papers to the bank's location on North Martin Street and can have them shredded and disposed of for free.
No comments:
Post a Comment