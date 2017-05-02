Warren Bank Announces Promotions

Warren Bank and Trust Company announces the promotion of Neeley Vance. Neeley has been moved to the Main Bank location as Vice President/Loan Officer. Neeley joined Warren Bank in January 2016 as Vice President, Branch Manager of The West Warren Bank & Loan Officer. She brought with her 16 years of banking experience. Mrs. Vance holds a Business Administration degree and is a 2014 graduate of The University of Mississippi School of Banking. She is an active member of the Warren Lion’s Club and PIT Crew (Parent Involvement Team) at Eastside Elementary. She is also a former member of Junior Auxiliary and the Drew-Ruleville Rotary Club, as well as, served the Ruleville Chamber of Commerce Board as Secretary. Neeley is married to Ben Vance and they have 3 children, Parker, Cale and Alley. Kelly Ashcraft, President of Warren Bank and Trust Company comments, “We are excited to have Neeley as part of the loan team at the Main bank. Neeley’s loan experience and knowledge will serve our customers well.”
Warren Bank & Trust Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Erika Gonzalez Spears to Vice President and Branch Manager of the West Warren Bank. Erika has served Warren Bank as a Loan Officer and Customer Service Representative for 11 years. She has completed Arkansas Bankers Association programs in Consumer, Real Estate, and Commercial Lending. She is a 2002 honor graduate of Warren High School and 2004 Associate graduate of UAM. Erika is married to Josh Spears of New Edinburg and has two handsome boys, Nathan, 10 and Ryan, 7. She is a member of Rotary where she is currently Secretary and served as President in 2014. In 2013, Erika was awarded Bradley County Employee of the Year. Kelly Ashcraft, President of Warren Bank and Trust Company comments, “The Bank Director’s are delighted that Erika has accepted this new responsibility.”
No comments:
Post a Comment