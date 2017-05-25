Warren Branch Library Presents: Tim Kessler

The Warren Branch Library will present Tim Kessler, for an author book reading and book signing June 2, 2017 from 6;00 pm - 7:00pm. The book is based on true events and is entititled
"A Long Road to Nowhere."
Mr. Kessler says the book is based on a number of trials he has covered over the length of his career. He currently serves as editor of the "Eagle Democrat", a weekly newspaper located in Warren, Arkansas.
The public is invited to the reading and book signing.
