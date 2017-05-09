Warren City Council Meets/Swears In New Alderman

The Warren City Council conducted it's regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 7th in the Courtroom of the Warren Municipal Building. After calling the meeting to order the council voted to accept the resignation of Alderman Marty Reep. Alderman Reep recently sold his home and has
moved just outside the city limits and is not eligible to continue to serve on the council. After accepting the resignation, a motion was made and seconded to appoint Janzy Cobb, a resident of Ward 2, to fill the remainder of the term which runs through December, 2018. Mrs. Cobb was then sworn into office by City Attorney David Chambers. She immediately took her seat on the council.
Business resumed with the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting and a comprehensive financial report provided by the City Clerk, City Treasure and Mayor's Office. Mayor Martin noted that local sales tax revenues were slightly down as compared to the same time period in 2016. He indicated that he hopes the revenues will bounce back and he will continue to monitor the matter closely.
Mrs. Carolyn McCoy addressed the council and talked about some properties in her neighborhood that need attention. They are not being kept mowed and cleaned. Mayor Martin stated tha the city would look into each one.
The City council then voted to close several city streets during all or part of the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival in order for the festival to be conducted in the downtown area. They also voted to make the Warren Cultural Center available to the festival for activities. The city will cover the cost of using the center.
Reports were given by city department heads and a step increase in pay was approved for Police Officer Michael Sharp who was recently promoted by the Warren Civil Service Commission. The aldermen also voted to donate an old patrol vehicle to the criminal justice program at Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center. The Council then approved a contribution of $200.00 to the Area Agency on Aging fan drive to help provide fans to the elderly during the summer months.
As is the case at all regular city council meetings, reports were reviewed for all city boards and commissions that meet during the past month.
|New Warren City Council Alderman Janzy Cobb.
Business resumed with the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting and a comprehensive financial report provided by the City Clerk, City Treasure and Mayor's Office. Mayor Martin noted that local sales tax revenues were slightly down as compared to the same time period in 2016. He indicated that he hopes the revenues will bounce back and he will continue to monitor the matter closely.
Mrs. Carolyn McCoy addressed the council and talked about some properties in her neighborhood that need attention. They are not being kept mowed and cleaned. Mayor Martin stated tha the city would look into each one.
The City council then voted to close several city streets during all or part of the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival in order for the festival to be conducted in the downtown area. They also voted to make the Warren Cultural Center available to the festival for activities. The city will cover the cost of using the center.
Reports were given by city department heads and a step increase in pay was approved for Police Officer Michael Sharp who was recently promoted by the Warren Civil Service Commission. The aldermen also voted to donate an old patrol vehicle to the criminal justice program at Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center. The Council then approved a contribution of $200.00 to the Area Agency on Aging fan drive to help provide fans to the elderly during the summer months.
As is the case at all regular city council meetings, reports were reviewed for all city boards and commissions that meet during the past month.
No comments:
Post a Comment