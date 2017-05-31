Warren High Seniors Awarded $1.1 Million in Scholarships

WARREN — Graduates of the Warren High School Class of 2017 were recognized with
scholarships at the Senior Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 16th at the Warren Cultural
Center. Seniors accumulated over 1.1 million dollars in scholarships to their choice colleges and
universities. Several seniors were recognized for receiving the Arkansas Academic Challenge
Scholarship, which has a value of $14,000 over 4 years.
WHS Honor Graduates were awarded the following scholarships: UAM University Scholarship,
valued at $36,000, a UAM Band Scholarship, valued at $20,000, the FUMC Garner Family
Scholarship, valued at $2,500, the Martin Music Scholarship, valued at $250.00, and the
Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Valedictorian Logan Adams; the UAM
University Scholarship, valued at $36,000, and the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were
awarded to Magnus Gray; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the Junior
Auxiliary of Warren Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Academic Challenge Scholarship
were awarded to Salutatorian Payton Ashcraft; the UCA Excellence Scholarship, valued at
$28,000, and the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Salutatorian Sydney
Broome; an OBU Academic Scholarship, valued at $56,000, an OBU Football Scholarship,
valued at $54,000, an OBU Church Matching Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas
Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Salutatorian Hayden Lassiter; the UAM Academic
Scholarship, valued at $24,000, and the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Luke
Barbara; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, and the Arkansas Challenge
Scholarship were awarded to Melanie Canuto; the SAU Top 10% Scholarship, valued at
$26,400, a SAU Football Scholarship, valued at $14,592, the Arkansas Activities Association
State Farm Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded
to Dennis Daniels; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the Warren Ladies
League Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded to
Alexis Dunaway; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at $6,000, the Arkansas
Superior Federal Credit Union Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the WHS Beta Club Amber Wilson
Scholarship, valued at $250, and the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Katelynn
Dunaway; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $4,000, a private scholarship, and the
Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Nathan Hairston; the UAM Leadership
Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Austin
Hammons; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, and the Arkansas Challenge
Scholarship were awarded to Landon Jolley; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $4,000,
the Carthel Raines Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Academic Challenge Scholarship were
awarded to Kevina Marshall; the University of Arkansas Freshman Success Scholarship, the
Union Bank & Trust Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Academic Challenge Scholarship
were awarded to Blaine Morman; the UAM University Scholarship, valued at $36,000, and the
Academic Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Reese Morman; the UAM Academic
Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the Lorrie L. Baker Honorary Scholarship, valued at $1,500, and
the Academic Challenge Scholarship were awarded to Dixie Puterbaugh; the Bradley County
Farm Bureau Scholarship, valued at $400, and the Academic Challenge Scholarship were
awarded to Israel Sanchez.
Other scholarships awarded at the ceremony include: the Academic Challenge Scholarship
awarded to Rosa Bautista; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, and the
Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to McKenzie Baldwin; a UAM Band Scholarship,
valued at $6,000, a UAM Choral Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the Dr. and Mrs. H. A. Dew
Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Martin Music Scholarship awarded to Brenisha Boswell; a
UAM Football Scholarship and the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to De’Vonta
Brown; the Warren School District Scholarship, valued at $2,000, awarded to Joel Chavez; the
Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to Kirsten Emerson; the Entergy Arkansas
Scholarship, valued at $5,000, and the Jimmy Don Duprey Scholarship, valued at $200, awarded
to Shelby Gardner; the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to Anna Gilbert; the Hooper’s
Body Shop Scholarship, valued at $2,000, awarded to Ar’Darius Harding; the Arkansas
Challenge Scholarship awarded to Hailey Hudson, the UAM- Crossett Scholarship, valued at
$3,750, and the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to D’Shawn Jackson; the Academic
Challenge Scholarship awarded to Haley Lassiter; the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded
to Joshua Macdonald; the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to Kaylee Jo Mann; the
Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to Talitha Marshall; the UAM- Crossett Scholarship,
valued at $3,750, the Kimmey Scholastic Scholarship, and the Academic Challenge Scholarship
awarded to Stephen McClellan; the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to Destiny Neely;
the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to Ana Raper; the Academic Challenge
Scholarship awarded to Hannah Richey; a UAM Cheerleading Scholarship, the UAM Weevil
Excellence Scholarship,valued at $6,000, and the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to
Krista Sparks; the Knowles Scholarship and the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to
Landon Splawn; the SouthArk Freshman Recognition Scholarship and the Academic Challenge
Scholarship awarded to Abby Torres; the UAM University Scholarship, valued at $36,000, and
the Academic Challenge Scholarship awarded to Hannah Watt; the Junior Auxiliary of Warren
Scholarship, valued at $2,000, awarded to Charlie White; and the UAM Weevil Excellence
Scholarship, valued at $6,000, awarded to Renae Wright.
