Warren PD Works Accidents

The Warren Police Department has worked several accidents during late April and early May.
Full reports have been prepared by the police department for use by insurance companies and the courts.
On April 25th a motorcycle accident occurred near 1115 Penister St. There was one injury. On April 27th a vehicle ran into a ditch on Bragg Street. A DWI ticket was issued as a result of the investigation.
The following accidents were investigated in early May:
1. A minor two car wreck on E. Church- May 5th
2. A two vehicle accident near 1009 S. Bradley, with no injuries- May 6th
3. Minor accident at Cook and Bradley Streets- May 6th
4. A two vehicle wreck at N. Martin and Pine Streets, a DWI and hit and run ticket issued- May 7th
Full reports have been prepared by the police department for use by insurance companies and the courts.
On April 25th a motorcycle accident occurred near 1115 Penister St. There was one injury. On April 27th a vehicle ran into a ditch on Bragg Street. A DWI ticket was issued as a result of the investigation.
The following accidents were investigated in early May:
1. A minor two car wreck on E. Church- May 5th
2. A two vehicle accident near 1009 S. Bradley, with no injuries- May 6th
3. Minor accident at Cook and Bradley Streets- May 6th
4. A two vehicle wreck at N. Martin and Pine Streets, a DWI and hit and run ticket issued- May 7th
No comments:
Post a Comment