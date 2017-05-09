Warren School Board Deals With Personnel Issues/Superintendent Acklin Retires

The Warren School Board met Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. and took the following personnel actions:
Licensed Contracts for Eastside: These will be placed at a later time.
Katherine Snavely-Springdale
Deena Brown- Bentonville
Samantha Inman - Rison
Shanterri Mays-Hamburg
Kelsea Jackson - Jacksonville
Brunson Licensed Contracts (To be Placed Later)
Leah Ferguson - Monticello
LaTricia West - Warren
Middle School - Coach George Shelton (contract changed from halftime to fulltime) Coach ISS Facilitator
High School
Lori Jane Hilburn - Monticello - Sr. High Math Teacher
Classified Contract
Carolyn Sipes - Kitchen
Cheerleader Sponsors
Ellie Johnston - Sr. High Cheerleader Sponsor
Kenna Glosup - Sr. High Assistant Cheerleader Sponsor
Resignations: Licensed
Tina Cearly - 1st Grade Teacher ES
Jimmy Hudson -SEACBEC Lst day May 8, 2017
Evan Comeau-HS
Amy Haynes-Brunson 5th Grade Literacy
Mandi West-ES
Retirement/Licensed
Bobby J. Acklin-Superintendent
Resignations: Classified
Linda Cathey-Bus Driver
Mayte Cid - Migrant Aide
Janice Lawrence-Supt. Asst. Resignation/Retirement
More news from the board meeting will be posted Wednesday.
