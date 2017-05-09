Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Warren School Board Deals With Personnel Issues/Superintendent Acklin Retires

The Warren School Board met Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. and took the following personnel actions:

Licensed Contracts for Eastside: These will be placed at a later time.
Katherine Snavely-Springdale
Deena Brown- Bentonville
Samantha Inman - Rison
Shanterri Mays-Hamburg
Kelsea Jackson - Jacksonville

Brunson Licensed Contracts (To be Placed Later)
Leah Ferguson - Monticello
LaTricia West - Warren

Middle School - Coach George Shelton (contract changed from halftime to fulltime) Coach ISS Facilitator

High School
Lori Jane Hilburn - Monticello - Sr. High Math Teacher

Classified Contract
Carolyn Sipes - Kitchen

Cheerleader Sponsors
Ellie Johnston - Sr. High Cheerleader Sponsor
Kenna Glosup - Sr. High Assistant Cheerleader Sponsor

Resignations: Licensed
Tina Cearly - 1st Grade Teacher ES
Jimmy Hudson -SEACBEC Lst day May 8, 2017
Evan Comeau-HS
Amy Haynes-Brunson 5th Grade Literacy
Mandi West-ES

Retirement/Licensed
Bobby J. Acklin-Superintendent

Resignations: Classified
Linda Cathey-Bus Driver
Mayte Cid - Migrant Aide
Janice Lawrence-Supt. Asst. Resignation/Retirement

More news from the board meeting will be posted Wednesday.
