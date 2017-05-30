Warren School District Celebrates End of Year

The Warren School District held their End of Year Celebration Friday, May 26 in the Family Life Center of Immanuel Baptist Church. After a delicious meal, retirees were recognized, grants were awarded, and awards were presented.
Those recognized upon their retirement were: Pam Brown from Brunson with 34 years, Queen Miles from Brunson with 23 years, Jonalyn Reep from SEACBEC with 35 3/4 years, Joy Holey from Warren High with 2 years, Janice Lawrence from the District with 23 years, Samuel Brown from the District with 9 years and Superintendent Bobby Acklin.
The Warren Bank & Trust Teacher Excellence Grant was presented to Morgan Temple from the Eastside campus.
Recognized as Volunteer of the Year was Denise Lambert.
The Classified Employee of the Year was Gerald Barnett of Warren High School.
Joanna Young, the Alternative Learning Environment teacher at Warren High School was presented the Weiss/Gray Master Teacher of the Year Award.
