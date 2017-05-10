Warren Schools Fully Accredited

The Warren School Board meet for it's regular monthly meeting Tuesday, May 9th in the Board Room of the Administrative Building. The meeting was conducted on Tuesday instead of Monday due to the All Sports Banquet having been held the night before.
During the reports of the principals and administrative staff, Assistant Superintendent Carla Wardlaw informed the board that all Warren Schools are fully accredited by the State of Arkansas. This has to be reviewed periodically. The financial report was submitted by Debbie Hargraves and was approved by the board. Previous news stories in SRC outlined the approval of personnel contracts, resignations and retirees. That includes the retirement of Superintendent Bobby Acklin, who will leave June 30, 2017. Mr. Acklin informed the board it was in the best interest of his family to retire at this time and he plans to work in the future. A board member informed SRC that plans are to advertise for a new superintendent and try to find the best candidate available.
In reports to the board, High School Principal Bryan Cornish updated the members on construction of new lighting and informed them that he expects 95 seniors to graduate this year with 71 going on to college. He said the 2017 class has earned $1.1 million in scholarship funds. Reports were given for Eastside, Brunson and the Middle School. Information on the ABC School and Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center were also provided. The preschool grant has been approved. Jonalyn Reep told the board that the adult education program is being moved by the state to South Arkansas College.
During the reports of the principals and administrative staff, Assistant Superintendent Carla Wardlaw informed the board that all Warren Schools are fully accredited by the State of Arkansas. This has to be reviewed periodically. The financial report was submitted by Debbie Hargraves and was approved by the board. Previous news stories in SRC outlined the approval of personnel contracts, resignations and retirees. That includes the retirement of Superintendent Bobby Acklin, who will leave June 30, 2017. Mr. Acklin informed the board it was in the best interest of his family to retire at this time and he plans to work in the future. A board member informed SRC that plans are to advertise for a new superintendent and try to find the best candidate available.
In reports to the board, High School Principal Bryan Cornish updated the members on construction of new lighting and informed them that he expects 95 seniors to graduate this year with 71 going on to college. He said the 2017 class has earned $1.1 million in scholarship funds. Reports were given for Eastside, Brunson and the Middle School. Information on the ABC School and Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center were also provided. The preschool grant has been approved. Jonalyn Reep told the board that the adult education program is being moved by the state to South Arkansas College.
No comments:
Post a Comment