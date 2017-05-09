News
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
WHS Senior Awards Ceremony and Baccalaureate to be Held May 16
Warren High School will host the 2017 Senior Awards Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. in the Warren Cultural Center, Wednesday, May 16. Baccalaureate ceremony will be held at 6:00 p.m. that evening.
at
7:15 PM
