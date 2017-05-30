WHS Students Receive WISE Financial Literacy Certification

Warren High School learners enrolled in the Family and Consumer Science course, Financing For Life, recently took the W!SE Financial Literacy Certification Test. Money, Budgeting, the Cost of Money, Banking, Credit, Insurance, Investing, Retirement Planning, and Financial Planning and Management are subjects the learners had to demonstrate mastery in to obtain the Certification of Financial Literacy (CFL).
Congratulations to the following learners who received the W!SE Financial Literacy Certification: Taylar Barnett, Sydney Broome, Magnus Gray, Destiny Thomas, Ana Raper, Hannah Richey, and Hannah Watt. Angie Ferrell is the Financing For Life instructor and a Certified W!SE Financial Literacy trainer.
The W!SE Financial Literacy Certification Program is made possible through the generosity of The McGraw-Hill Companies, The Allstate Foundation, Citi Foundation, The JPMorgan Chase Foundation, Bloomberg, Wells Fargo Foundation, GE Capital Retail Bank, The NYSE Euronext Foundation, Inc., The Utah Division of Securities, M&T Charitable Foundation, Kisina and Signature Bank.
