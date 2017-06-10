2017 All-Tomato Luncheon Held Saturday

|Tommy Maxwell(center) of Maxwell Hardwood Flooring won the annual auction of a box of tomatoes during the 2017 All-Tomato Luncheon. He was presented the box of tomatoes by the 2017 Bradley County Miss Pink Tomato Charlee Carter, and auctioneer Mike Nichols of Mike Nichols Auctions.
With tomatoes in every dish served during the meal, the 2017 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival All-Tomato Luncheon was held in the First Baptist Church of Warren's Activity Center Saturday around mid-day.
Luncheon attendees were chicken salad with sliced tomatoes, tomarinated carrots, tomato bean salad, tomato basil crackers, and heavenly tomato cake with iced tea and coffee. The meal was planned, prepared, and served by the Bradley County Extension Homemakers Clubs.
|County Extension Homemakers prepared the meal for the 2017
BCPTF All-Tomato Luncheon
Master of Ceremonies, Mr. John Lipton, opened the program, with the welcome given by County Judge Klay McKinney. Rev. Matt Overall, the Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, gave the invocation. Warren Mayor Bryan Martin recognized the special guests who were in attendance. State Representative and 2017 PTF Chairman Jeff Wardlaw honored and recognized the past Tomato Festival Chairmen. Mr. John Gavin, the County Extension Agent and Staff Chair introduced Dr. Rich Cartwright, the Interim Assoc. Vice President for Agriculture-Extension. Cartwright is also the Director of the Cooperative Extension Service. Other speakers included State Senator Eddie Cheatham, Congressman Bruce Westerman, and Governor Asa Hutchinson.
A plaque was presented to Clanton Farms who turned in the first box of tomatoes this season. The 2017 Farm Family of the Year, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Davis, were also awarded a plaque from the Bradley County Extension Service.
The All-Tomato Luncheon wrapped up with the annual auctioning off of a box of Bradley County Tomatoes. This year Mr. Tommy Maxwell of Maxwell Hardwood Flooring won the auction and purchased the box of tomatoes for #3,325.00
County Extension Agent Mrs. Michelle Carter delivered the closing remarks.
