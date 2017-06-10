News
Saturday, June 10, 2017
2017 Little Miss Pink Tomato Results
Josie Elisabeth Miller has been named the 2017 Little Miss Pink Tomato. Adalynn Wiggins was first runner-up. Baylee Alizabeth Jones was named second runner-up.
