60TH ALL TOMATO LUNCHEON

This year’s All Tomato Luncheon is shaping up to be one of the best ever! Numerous politicians will be there, including Governor Asa Hutchinson. The All Tomato Luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 10th, at 12:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Activities Center. Tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased from the Chamber of Commerce. The Bradley County Extension Homemaker’s Clubs started the All Tomato Luncheon one year after the first Pink Tomato Festival, and it has grown over the years to become one of the highlights of the Pink Tomato Festival. Tickets are limited so make plans to attend this year’s All Tomato Luncheon! The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
