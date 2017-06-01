61st PTF Lineup

The 61st Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival activities will officially begin this weekend and run through Saturday, June 10th. The festival began in 1956 as a one day event and has grown into a weeklong celebration. Celebrated as the oldest continuously running festival in the state, the event draws over 30,000 visitors from many states each year.
Activities are planned to attract attendees of all ages. From beauty pageants to turtle races, there is something for everyone. Top names in entertainment, tomato eating contests, a 5K run and walk, an antique car show, a steak cook off, a parade and a giant fireworks display are just a few of the many happenings.
On the opening weekend, we have the Miss Pink Tomato pageants and the PTF Trap shoot, followed during the week by the talent show, gospel jamboree and the cutest dog contest.
Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th bring a weekend filled with the All Tomato Luncheon, Arts and Crafts, 5K races, Antique Car Show, PTF Parade, Little Miss Pink Tomato, Steak Cook off, Cutest Baby, Street Dance, Quilt Show and many other fun and exciting things to do.
One of the high lights of the festival each year is the Entertainment line-up. We have several outstanding entertainers and groups for this year. On Friday night the headliner is Trey Hawkins with Barret Baber and the White Mustangs. On Saturday night Sawyer Brown will entertain along with Fortune Sons + one and Stone Aces. The grand finale will be the giant Fireworks Display.
For a full line-up of the activities and times, go to www.pinktomatofestival.com or you can call the Bradley County Chamber at 501-226-5225 for more information.
