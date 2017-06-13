Abby Burks Wins Jersey Rural Fire Department Weekend Get-Away Package

At 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, the winner of the Jersey Rural Fire Department's Weekend Get-away Package for 4 to any Arkansas State Park was Abby Burks of Warren. Chances were sold the week before the Pink Tomato Festival .
All proceeds went to Jersey Rural's Firewise Jr. Firefighters Program. This program is open to any Bradley County youngster from the ages of 12-17 . This program offers teens the opportunity to explore the careers of firefighting and first responders while accruing community volunteer hours. Jersey Rural also is attempting to " grow " the next generation of volunteer firefighters, first responders and EMS personnel for Bradley County and for any location where these Jr. Firefighters may one day call home in the future. For more information about this program please contact Jersey Rural Firefighter and Arkansas Fire Training Academy Instructor Sheila Loomis at 870-820-4189.
All proceeds went to Jersey Rural's Firewise Jr. Firefighters Program. This program is open to any Bradley County youngster from the ages of 12-17 . This program offers teens the opportunity to explore the careers of firefighting and first responders while accruing community volunteer hours. Jersey Rural also is attempting to " grow " the next generation of volunteer firefighters, first responders and EMS personnel for Bradley County and for any location where these Jr. Firefighters may one day call home in the future. For more information about this program please contact Jersey Rural Firefighter and Arkansas Fire Training Academy Instructor Sheila Loomis at 870-820-4189.
No comments:
Post a Comment