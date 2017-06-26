Monday, June 26, 2017

Arrest Report: June 26, 2017

Billy Eddington:  605 St. James St., Warren, AR, age 46, charged with domestic battery 3rd, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of defaced firearm, theft of a firearm  valued at less than $2500 (6-20-17)

Keenan Clary: 506 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 26, arrested on warrant (6-21-17)

Dianne Dejarnette, 213 Windsor Way, Oklahoma, arrested on warrant (6-21-17)

Christopher Sanders, 507 Lakeside, Stamps, AR., age 40, arrested on warrant, charged with dometic battery 3rd (6-21-17)

Lorne Davis, 1219 W Pine, Warren, AR., age 22, charged with auto theft (6-21-17)

Shereka Cross, 1501 Melrose, Warren, AR  71671, arrested on warrant (6-22-17)

Bruce James, 507 Howard St., Warren, AR., age 57, arreted on warrant (6-22-17)

Keith Davis, 236 Wheeler, Warren, AR., age 24, arrested on warrant (6-22-17)

Javier Hogan, 389 Springview Drive, Jckson, IN., age 20, charged with leaving scene of an accint and possession of controlled subtance (6-23-17)

Romello Wardfork, 4613 Pine Cone Drive, Little Rock, AR., age 20, charged with careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of conrolled substance (6-23-17)

Nicholas J. Young, 924 N. Martin St., Warren, AR., age 32, arrested on warrant from city of Warren, charged with driving on suspended license (6-24-17)

O.C Ponder, 422 N. Texas St., Norphlette, AR., age 43, charged with driving on suspended license and fictitious tags (6-24-17)

Charlie Lewis, 2007 S. Holly St. Pine Bluff, AR., age 38, charged with no turn signal, drinking on highway, no insurance, no seatbelt (6-25-17)


at 10:39 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)