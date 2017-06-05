Arrest Report: June 5, 2017

Torrey Tavar Hampton, 141 Bradley 113, Hermitage, AR., age 42, charged with driving on suspended license, no insurance, and expired tags (5-30-17)
Salvador Romero, 707 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 25, charged with no drivers license, no seatbelt, no insurance (5-30-17)
Kristi Barton, 1106 York St., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with fraud, possession of controlled substance (5-31-17)
Torry Lynn Mays, Jr., 1335 W. Central, Warren, AR., age 19, charged with driving on suspended license and no insurance (6-1-17)
LaShonda Shelton, 502 Bryant St., Warren, AR., age 44, arrested on warrant (6-1-17)
Gerry Eugene Thompson, 711 McCauley, Warren, AR., age 48, charged with driving on suspended license (6-1-17)
Shardesha LaShae Hampton, 1100 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 22, charged with driving on suspended license and failure to register vehicle (6-1-17)
Jessie Lee Harris, Jr., 915 Walters, Apt. #906, Manhatten, KS, age 34, charged with driving on suspended license, failure to maintain control, possession of controlled substance, and no insurance (6-2-17)
Alvin Ray Butler, 1023 E. Church St., Warren, AR., age 62, charged with driving on suspended license (6-2-17)xpired
Alvin L. Crawford, 224 N. Wright st., Warren, AR., age 73, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, and no insurance (6-2-17)
Monta D. Thomas, Hampton, AR., age 18, charged with disorderly conduct (6-2-17)
Jimmy J. Epperson, 414 Elm St., Warren, AR., age 39, charged with disorderly conduct (6-2-17)
Ismael Gomez, 317 Shelby St., Warren, AR., age 21, charged with no driver’s license and no vehicle license 96-2-17)
Salvador Romero Santiago, 707 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 25, charged with driving on suspended license and no insurance (6-2-17)
Billy Wayne Nephew, 1314 Bradley 25 Rd. N, Warren, AR., age 25, charged with driving on suspended license, no seatbelt, and arrested on warrant from BCSO (6-3-17)
Nicholas Dispute, 2026 Westward Ln., Fordyce, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant, charged with driving on suspended license and no seat belt (6-3-17)
Linda Foster, 10 Bryant Ct., Warren, AR., charged with DWI, speeding, and reckless driving (6-4-17)
Johnny Ray Jones, #5 Blankinship Ct., Warren, AR., age 72, charged with driving on suspended license (6-4-17)
Salvador Romero, 707 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 25, charged with no drivers license, no seatbelt, no insurance (5-30-17)
Kristi Barton, 1106 York St., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with fraud, possession of controlled substance (5-31-17)
Torry Lynn Mays, Jr., 1335 W. Central, Warren, AR., age 19, charged with driving on suspended license and no insurance (6-1-17)
LaShonda Shelton, 502 Bryant St., Warren, AR., age 44, arrested on warrant (6-1-17)
Gerry Eugene Thompson, 711 McCauley, Warren, AR., age 48, charged with driving on suspended license (6-1-17)
Shardesha LaShae Hampton, 1100 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 22, charged with driving on suspended license and failure to register vehicle (6-1-17)
Jessie Lee Harris, Jr., 915 Walters, Apt. #906, Manhatten, KS, age 34, charged with driving on suspended license, failure to maintain control, possession of controlled substance, and no insurance (6-2-17)
Alvin Ray Butler, 1023 E. Church St., Warren, AR., age 62, charged with driving on suspended license (6-2-17)xpired
Alvin L. Crawford, 224 N. Wright st., Warren, AR., age 73, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, and no insurance (6-2-17)
Monta D. Thomas, Hampton, AR., age 18, charged with disorderly conduct (6-2-17)
Jimmy J. Epperson, 414 Elm St., Warren, AR., age 39, charged with disorderly conduct (6-2-17)
Ismael Gomez, 317 Shelby St., Warren, AR., age 21, charged with no driver’s license and no vehicle license 96-2-17)
Salvador Romero Santiago, 707 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 25, charged with driving on suspended license and no insurance (6-2-17)
Billy Wayne Nephew, 1314 Bradley 25 Rd. N, Warren, AR., age 25, charged with driving on suspended license, no seatbelt, and arrested on warrant from BCSO (6-3-17)
Nicholas Dispute, 2026 Westward Ln., Fordyce, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant, charged with driving on suspended license and no seat belt (6-3-17)
Linda Foster, 10 Bryant Ct., Warren, AR., charged with DWI, speeding, and reckless driving (6-4-17)
Johnny Ray Jones, #5 Blankinship Ct., Warren, AR., age 72, charged with driving on suspended license (6-4-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment