Bradley County Quorum Court Hold June Monthly Meeting

The Bradley County Quorum Court held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 19, 2017. The court approved a card reader for the treasurer and sheriff's offices. This will allow the use of debit and credit cards to pay solid waste fees and fines. Midge McGinnis was approved to represent the school districts of the county on the Bradley County Equalization Board. She replaces Jason Green who's term expired. In other business, the quorum court authorized applying for a credit card for the county. The card will be controlled by the County Judge's office. They also ok'd financing for a new trackhoe for the solid waste department. The county will borrow $85,000 from Union Bank and Trust Company at an interest rate of 3.09%. Then the court approved a contract for computer services to be provided by Larry Hart.
No comments:
Post a Comment