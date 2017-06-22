Thursday, June 22, 2017

Burgess Sales & Service Celebrates 70 Years of Business

Burgess Sales & Service, located at 945 North Martin Street in Warren held a celebration of 70 years of business during activities conducted June 21, 2017.  The business began in 1947 under the ownership and management of Burgess and Ophelia Williams.  Their son Robert was affiliated with the concern and their grandson Mike is still running the business.  Mike Williams is celebrating 44 years with the company.

The current staff of Burgess Sales & Service is Mike Williams, Sandra Williams and Verna Whitfield.  The business has been associated with Massey Ferguson for many years.

To celebrate the 70th year of business in the Warren community, Mike Thornton cooked hot dogs and chips and other fixin's were available.  There was a big cake spelling out the years of service.

Mike, Sandra and Verna invite everyone to stop by for your tractor and other mechanical repair needs.  They look forward to continuing to service the people of South Arkansas for many more years to come.






at 11:36 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)