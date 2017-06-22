Burgess Sales & Service Celebrates 70 Years of Business

The current staff of Burgess Sales & Service is Mike Williams, Sandra Williams and Verna Whitfield. The business has been associated with Massey Ferguson for many years.
To celebrate the 70th year of business in the Warren community, Mike Thornton cooked hot dogs and chips and other fixin's were available. There was a big cake spelling out the years of service.
Mike, Sandra and Verna invite everyone to stop by for your tractor and other mechanical repair needs. They look forward to continuing to service the people of South Arkansas for many more years to come.
