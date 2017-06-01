Community Garden Project On the Move

The young people between the ages of 18-24 serve Americorps. Involved in the Warren project are individuals from Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Washington State. The workers all stated they looked forward to attending the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival while in the city.
The community garden will allow staff, clients and volunteers and volunteer groups to participate by growing fresh vegetables, providing fresh food for the center and the development of a farmers market. Anyone or any organization desiring to take part should contact the Human Development Center.
