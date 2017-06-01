Thursday, June 1, 2017

Community Garden Project On the Move

Work on the community garden project at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center is making great progress with the hard work of a number of young people from throughout the United States.  Young men and women from a number of states are in Warren as part of the Ameircorps National Civilian Community Corp efforts to assist communities.  They will be in Warren through June 12th helping build the community garden plot just off Clingman Road on the grounds of the Human Development Center.  Staff of the the Center and Clients are helping with the endeavor.

The young people between the ages of 18-24 serve Americorps.  Involved in the Warren project are individuals from Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Washington State.  The workers all stated they looked forward to attending the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival while in the city.  

The community garden will allow staff, clients and volunteers and volunteer groups to participate by growing fresh vegetables, providing fresh food for the center and the development of a farmers market.  Anyone or any organization desiring to take part should contact the Human Development Center.

at 5:22 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)